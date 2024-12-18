Training ground plans could be unveiled by MK Dons owner early in the New Year
Long awaited plans for a training ground for MK Dons could take a step forward early next year.
Something which has been on the agenda for the best part of two decades now, a bespoke-built facility is the biggest missing piece on the MK Dons structure.
Under new ownership since the summer though by the Kuwaiti-consortium led by Fahad Al Ghanim, steps towards a training ground are understood to be underway, with Chief Executive Neil Hart hinting than an announcement could be made early in 2025.
Various different sites have been linked with a training ground down the years, including Cosgrove, Tickford Fields and the National Bowl, which had been announced as the site of choice by the club in 2019, but Hart said other locations have been looked since taking over.
He said: “It's a question I get a lot from supporters, but we're working on it. It's not an easy process - the previous owners were trying to get it done for 20 years.
“There are lots of sites around the city, we're just exploring our options at the moment and I'm sure we'll make the right decision.
“It is a concern, in terms of where we want to take the club and players we want to bring in, when you've not got a training ground that is of the quality it should be at, when you're training in community facilities.
“We should have an exclusive, professional environment for the players to train in, so we do need to try and deliver that. But it will take time.
