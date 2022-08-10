Training ground plans for the Bowl to be resubmitted in a matter of weeks

Plans for a training ground at the National Bowl are set for resubmission but it will be far more basic than previous renditions to get it over the line.

With original plans including full infrastructure for concerts, a hotel and more knocked back by Milton Keynes Council last year, Dons were sent back to the drawing board and they are now ready to submit a barebones plan to finally get something done.

Dons have long called Woughton on the Green their base, but spent the summer at Fairfields on pitches allocated for the club’s Sports and Education Trust.

Chairman Pete Winkelman confirmed on Tuesday that plans were nearly ready to be put back in to the council for building at the Bowl, but they would be as basic as he could get them to allow the club to begin work.

“We tried to put planning in, we looked at a few other ways of doing it, and we’re looking at resubmitting it in a few weeks,” he confirmed.

“It’s going to be really simple, I’m trying to keep it simple because we keep getting landed with the world’s burdens. Sort this out, sort that out, all I want to do is sort a training ground for this club.

“God knows how many deals we’ve had and how hard we’ve tried. They’re hard things to pull off.”

As with anything though, Winkelman admitted money is the stumbling block, saying: “Unfortunately we don’t have that oil well, or pharmaceutical company as it is nowadays, that gives us that revenue which allows you to do the extraordinary. So we have to do it real.