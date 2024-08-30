Training ground plans now feel 'tangible' for MK Dons

MK Dons have used Woughton on the Green as they training home since they moved to the new city | Jane Russell

Plans for MK Dons training ground could finally be on the horizon with the new owners

The potential for a new training ground for MK Dons could finally become a reality, as head coach Mike Williamson praised the pragmatic approach taken by the club’s new owners.

Speaking at the MKDSA fans’ forum earlier this week, chairman’s representative Moath Al Manayes admitted getting the infrastructure behind the scenes was a priority for the Kuwaiti consortium now in charge of the club, led by owner Fahad Al Ghanim.

The training ground saga has long rumbled on in the background at the club, with plans to use the National Bowl as a base in the pipeline for nearly half-a-decade without much movement.

But with Mr Al Manayes confirming the training ground and an improved academy system would be a priority, Williamson said he feels like there is light at the end of the tunnel.

He said: “It was a similar story at Newcastle too, there was a training ground myth every pre-season! But now it feels tangible. The plans I think have been in place, there have been amendments and there is a lot of work still going on behind the scenes.”

Mr Al Ghanim is no stranger to football club ownership, owning Kuwait SC too, and Williamson believes it is that football understanding they have which is giving him a lot of confidence about the future of the club.

“Every conversation we've had with the new ownership has been different class,” the head coach continued. “They've got ambition of course, but they have an understanding too.

“This is not their first venture in football. They want to do it the right way, and they've touched on the training ground and the academy, and they are the heartbeat of the club. They've spoken about the women's team too, which is really positive too.

“A lot of their language is about increasing fan interaction and engaging with the community which is so important.”