Training has been 'invaluable' for MK Dons over the last two weeks

Mike Williamson

Giving his first-team the night off on Tuesday has helped Mike Williamson prepare his MK Dons side for this Saturday's game with Salford City.

While many of the players were in attendance at Stadium MK for the BSM Trophy win over Northampton Town, it has been two weeks without a competitive game for the regular first-teamers with the international break.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those two weeks have been 'invaluable' for Williamson, able to have an unbroken run at Woughton on the Green to further work with his players.

He said: "It is invaluable, the amount of time we can get on the training ground and the sessions we can have with the players. It will take time, we're asking the players to take on a lot.

"We've had two groups training this week. We had some structured sessions, and some enjoyable ones. We're coming back together now, getting the lads understanding a few bits approaching Saturday. "We've given them some content and detail, and they've run with it. Then we're adding more, and they take that on. It is something we're building, it's never ending. But the time we've had over the last couple of weeks has been really good, and hopefully you'll see that on Saturday."

Dons make their first ever trip to Salford, but could be met with a difficult playing surface at the Peninsula Stadium - something which Williamson says they have had to take into account in preparation for the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: "It will be a tough test, the pitch will be interesting... after seeing footage there.

"But they play really good football, have some experienced players, and Matt Smith banging in goals. And they've got some good patterns and structures. We will have to be at our best."