Training return will point Tis in right direction

Dons are back in training, and the new boss will see what he needs first hand before delving back into the market.

Paul Tisdale will get his first look at his new squad today (Thursday) as MK Dons return to the training pitch, and it will shape the way he goes about his transfer business in the next few weeks.

Dons boss Paul Tisdale

Having arrived at Stadium MK earlier this month, Tisdale has brought in four new players to bolster his thin numbers. However, the next few days will be key in where he goes next in the transfer market. Eager to look at the existing Dons players, Tisdale will run the rule over what he has, and where his squad are lacking, though he will undoubtedly be told he needs a potent striker.

Should Peter Pawlett be able to stay fit, and Dons keep hold of Chuks Aneke, Tisdale will have two strong options to play in behind his front line, but as has been the case for so many windows, fans will be screaming out for an out-and-out striker.

Osman Sow and Kieran Agard flattered to deceive last season, though Sow’s influence on games saw Dons win more than they lost with him in the side, and like Pawlett, could make a big impact if he can stay fit.

Without looking, the new boss moved to capture Jordan Moore-Taylor, his skipper at Exeter City, in a centre back position where Dons have just Joe Walsh.

While Dean Lewington and George Williams can play in there, Tisdale could move for one more out-and-out centre half before the window is closed.

Mitch Hancox, inset, can play at left-back or on the wing, while Lawson D’Ath and Ryan Watson play in the centre of the park, adding to the options alongside Alex Gilbey and the much-maligned Ouss Cisse.

Needless to say, there will be further additions to the side, but it may not look as different as some will have hoped.