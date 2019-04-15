Tranmere report racist Aneke posts to police

Tranmere Rovers have reported racist social media posts targeting MK Dons striker Chuks Aneke to the police.

Dons were beaten 2-1 by Rovers on Saturday in the race for automatic promotion in League 2.

The posts were made on Sunday.

A Tranmere statement said: "Tranmere Rovers Football Club were made aware of a racist social media post which we have already referred to the police and we shall provide them with all of the assistance they require to investigate the matter.

"In addition, we have already commenced our own enquiries and in the event that the racist comment involves one or more of our fans, we shall not hesitate to issue the appropriate bans.

"We have a record of zero tolerance of hate crime and such behaviour has no place in our Club or in football.

"Until the police investigation and our own enquiries have been completed, the Club will be making no further comment."