Tranmere Rovers 1-1 MK Dons - Tomlinson forces a save

MK Dons are in League Two action this afternoon taking on Tranmere Rovers

By Toby Lock
Published 13th Jan 2024, 13:29 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2024, 15:23 GMT

Tranmere Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE

15:31 GMT

28 mins: Dons putting the pressure on

A good passage from MK Dons here, starting to turn it up on Tranmere. A good move from Tomlinson down the left, his cross is brought down by Dean, who gives it to Kemp and eventually Lofthouse crosses for Gilbey to shoot, but the effort is deflected

15:27 GMT

23 mins: Penalty not awarded

Dan Kemp is shoved over in the box by one of the Tranmere backline, and the ball bounces off his arm and rather than award a penalty for the shove, referee Drysdale has awarded handball instead

15:22 GMT

19 mins: Tomlinson barges through

Winning the ball on half-way, Tomlinson barges his way past Brad Walker to the edge of the box, and while he has Lofthouse in ACRES to his right, he goes it alone to force a save from keeper Luke McGee

15:18 GMT

14 mins: Kemp fires over

His first chance in a Dons shirt for a while, Tomlinson pulls the ball back to Kemp around the penalty spot but he sends it well over the top

15:16 GMT

13 mins: GOAL - Tranmere are level

A cruel one to concede from Kelly's perspective. It's a speculative shot from Kieron Morris, it takes a wicked deflection off O'Hora, sending Kelly completely the wrong direction.

It's 1-1 in the blink of an eye

15:13 GMT

9 mins: GOAL! MK Dons are in front!

What a great goal from Alex Gilbey! Dan Pike wins a throw on the far side, but bizarrely he throws it straight up in the air, and Gilbey breaks from half-way, gets 25 yards out and lets fly to pick out the bottom corner!

15:12 GMT

8 mins: Kemps first involvement

Good ball into the box from the returning Kemp, aimed at O'Hora who was up for a free-kick and he stretches but it's into the side netting

15:09 GMT

5 mins: Even start

Both teams looking to play quick football in the early stages, frantically passing and moving to get an early advantage.

Nothing really in the way of chances as yet, an early Tranmere corner was easily gathered Michael Kelly

15:02 GMT

Kick-off

Dan Kemp gets us underway

14:59 GMT

A debut for new signing

Kyran Lofthouse comes into the side for Ethan Robson.

He'll take over at right wing-back, Norman into centre back, MJ Williams into midfield

