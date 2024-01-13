Tranmere Rovers 1-1 MK Dons - Tomlinson forces a save
Tranmere Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE
28 mins: Dons putting the pressure on
A good passage from MK Dons here, starting to turn it up on Tranmere. A good move from Tomlinson down the left, his cross is brought down by Dean, who gives it to Kemp and eventually Lofthouse crosses for Gilbey to shoot, but the effort is deflected
23 mins: Penalty not awarded
Dan Kemp is shoved over in the box by one of the Tranmere backline, and the ball bounces off his arm and rather than award a penalty for the shove, referee Drysdale has awarded handball instead
19 mins: Tomlinson barges through
Winning the ball on half-way, Tomlinson barges his way past Brad Walker to the edge of the box, and while he has Lofthouse in ACRES to his right, he goes it alone to force a save from keeper Luke McGee
14 mins: Kemp fires over
His first chance in a Dons shirt for a while, Tomlinson pulls the ball back to Kemp around the penalty spot but he sends it well over the top
13 mins: GOAL - Tranmere are level
A cruel one to concede from Kelly's perspective. It's a speculative shot from Kieron Morris, it takes a wicked deflection off O'Hora, sending Kelly completely the wrong direction.
It's 1-1 in the blink of an eye
9 mins: GOAL! MK Dons are in front!
What a great goal from Alex Gilbey! Dan Pike wins a throw on the far side, but bizarrely he throws it straight up in the air, and Gilbey breaks from half-way, gets 25 yards out and lets fly to pick out the bottom corner!
8 mins: Kemps first involvement
Good ball into the box from the returning Kemp, aimed at O'Hora who was up for a free-kick and he stretches but it's into the side netting
5 mins: Even start
Both teams looking to play quick football in the early stages, frantically passing and moving to get an early advantage.
Nothing really in the way of chances as yet, an early Tranmere corner was easily gathered Michael Kelly
Kick-off
Dan Kemp gets us underway
A debut for new signing
Kyran Lofthouse comes into the side for Ethan Robson.
He'll take over at right wing-back, Norman into centre back, MJ Williams into midfield