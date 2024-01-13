Tranmere Rovers 1-2 MK Dons - Harrison wins it at the death
MK Dons are in League Two action this afternoon taking on Tranmere Rovers
Get the latest from Prenton Park
Tranmere Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE
Post match celebrations
FULL TIME!
Huge win, but there are ugly scenes down on the touchline as Max Dean has to be restrained on the bench after the Tranmere fans try to get at him for celebrating that goal. Police and stewards involved down there, but it's all over here as a result.
MK Dons win it 2-1
96 mins: GOAL! Harrison!!
WOULD YOU BELIEVE IT! Ellis Harrison has surely won it! The corner is not fully cleared and Harrison fires home!
95 mins: Payne's shot deflected
Corner for Dons at the death...
93 mins: Late Tranmere changes
Double change for Tranmere: Pike off, Yarney on
Norris replacing Wood
Stoppage time
Five minutes to be added on
90 mins: Apter fires over
A rare chance for Tranmere as Rob Apter gets in behind Lewington, but he blasts harmlessly over
88 mins: Oh Kempy!
Wow, that was what we've been missing with Dan Kemp! He takes it from half-way, dances past a couple of challenges, takes aim from the edge of the box but it flashes just wide
Attendance: 6,861 (344)
85 mins: What a miss
Oh Ellis Harrison, he has to do better. Put through by Payne on the counter, he does everything right the Welshman but drags his shot hopelessly wide
82 mins: Kemp with another chance
Kemp takes aim from the edge of the box but it skids just wide.