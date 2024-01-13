News you can trust since 1981
Tranmere Rovers 1-2 MK Dons - Harrison wins it at the death

MK Dons are in League Two action this afternoon taking on Tranmere Rovers

By Toby Lock
Published 13th Jan 2024, 13:29 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2024, 16:59 GMT

Tranmere Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE

17:02 GMT

Post match celebrations

17:02 GMT

FULL TIME!

Huge win, but there are ugly scenes down on the touchline as Max Dean has to be restrained on the bench after the Tranmere fans try to get at him for celebrating that goal. Police and stewards involved down there, but it's all over here as a result.

MK Dons win it 2-1

16:59 GMT

96 mins: GOAL! Harrison!!

WOULD YOU BELIEVE IT! Ellis Harrison has surely won it! The corner is not fully cleared and Harrison fires home!

16:56 GMT

95 mins: Payne's shot deflected

Corner for Dons at the death...

16:54 GMT

93 mins: Late Tranmere changes

Double change for Tranmere: Pike off, Yarney on

Norris replacing Wood

16:51 GMT

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on

16:51 GMT

90 mins: Apter fires over

A rare chance for Tranmere as Rob Apter gets in behind Lewington, but he blasts harmlessly over

16:49 GMT

88 mins: Oh Kempy!

Wow, that was what we've been missing with Dan Kemp! He takes it from half-way, dances past a couple of challenges, takes aim from the edge of the box but it flashes just wide

Attendance: 6,861 (344)

16:45 GMT

85 mins: What a miss

Oh Ellis Harrison, he has to do better. Put through by Payne on the counter, he does everything right the Welshman but drags his shot hopelessly wide

16:42 GMT

82 mins: Kemp with another chance

Kemp takes aim from the edge of the box but it skids just wide.

