Transfer Deadline Day: Dons yet to do business as window draws to a close

Head coach Liam Manning said Dons were hoping to get some business sorted before the window closes at 11pm tonight

MK Dons are still hoping to pull off some transfer deadline day business.

The window closes at 11pm, but Dons are in Papa John’s Trophy action away at Burton Albion tonight (kick-off at 7pm) so Liam Manning will be eager to get his business done before the game gets underway.

While having options all over the pitch, Manning could look to the wing-back area to strengthen, with Daniel Harvie and Tennai Watson the only natural wide players on the books at Stadium MK, while Zak Jules and Aden Baldwin can play there but are more natural centre backs, and Josh Martin is on loan from Norwich and is more attack-minded.

When asked on Friday whether Dons would be adding more players to the books, Manning said: “Hopefully, possibly, who knows?! We're looking but it's about getting the right people. Some club's panic and force things to get people in, but I look in-house first and I'm happy with the current squad.

“We've got a real blend of characters, quality and strengths. If we add, it has to be the right person and the right thing we need.

“I'm speaking with Liam (Sweeting) about a couple of things, and if we can pull one of them off I think it will compliment and enhance what we already have.”