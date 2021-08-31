Transfer Deadline Day: ‘No more business’ for MK Dons

Liam Manning confirmed there would be no more action for MK Dons on transfer deadline day

MK Dons pulled down the shutters early on transfer deadline day, signing Peter Kioso but also turning away attention in their own players too.

With rumours linking Matt O’Riley with a move to Championship side Blackpool on deadline day, the 20-year-old was in action for Dons at the Pirelli Stadium as Dons beat Burton Albion 2-1 in the Papa John’s Trophy, involve in both Dons’ goals while scoring the own goal for the hosts too as he came off the bench in the second half.

Prior to kick-off, the signing of Peter Kioso from Luton Town was confirmed too, but it would be all Dons would do ahead of the 11pm closure of the window.

“That's us done for the evening,” Manning confirmed after the game.

On the interest in his players, he continued: “I see it as a huge compliment when there is interest from clubs at a higher level for our players, it shows recruitment has been done well, it shows we're developing players and the team is doing well. It's a real positive we've got the interest.

“But going forwards, we've got such a strong group so going forwards so to keep them all together is a good thing.

“The consistency is great. It has been an interesting few days, trying to get the right people. And we have that with Peter.