Transition from training to games will be key for Dons

Graham Alexander wants to see MK Dons play with the same freedom he sees in training when they take to the pitch for a game.

Fluctuating performances from his side, notably between halves at times this season, have seen Dons peak and trough already this season.

But the head coach, like everyone, wants to see more consistency. Specifically, he wants to see what he gets in training every day replicated out on the field.

Somewhere though, he feels there is a block in some players preventing them from doing it.

“You need to learn how to control your emotions and thoughts, not get side-tracked by the crowd, the game, what it means, the league table, criticism,” he said.

“You take more risks in training because no-one is there watching. There’s a freedom to play, but the best professionals take it into games. You have to think about it with confidence in training and let it take you forward. We try to give the players a freedom to make mistakes.

“My biggest criticism is when a player doesn’t commit or work as hard as they can, it’s never mistakes. There are loads of players who have not made the grade but have really good talent, they just couldn’t switch that mindset. And that’s the biggest factor I think.

“You see players in training, even down on park pitches, they have moments and you wonder why they never made it.

“But professional football is about consistency in everything, and you have to learn that.