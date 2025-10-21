Transition to MK Dons has been an easy one for Ekpiteta

It has been a pretty seamless move to MK Dons for Marvin Ekpiteta

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Settling into the fold at MK Dons has not been a difficult challenge for defender Marvin Ekpiteta.

The 30-year-old joined in August from Hibs, making the move back south of the border after a little over a year in Edinburgh. Swiftly thrust into the starting line-up, Ekpiteta has barely looked back, nor has he looked out of place or out of sorts in the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though Dons went through a sticky period, especially at Stadium MK, four consecutive league wins have fired them back into the automatic promotion spots, with Ekpiteta at the base of it.

“It has been good, I’m happy,” said the defender. “It’s always good when you’re starting regularly. Even when results weren’t going our way, I felt like things would turn around quickly. It’s nice to be on this run, and hopefully we can carry it on.

“I’m getting consistent football again, playing under a new manager in a new team with new players. It’s nice to get into a steady rhythm and I want to build off that.

“I just want to keep building, improving and giving more to the team. I want to be doing more than just ‘ok’ because I want to contribute more to the team. Hopefully, the more I play and the more wins we get, my performances will get better as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While his performances have been solid and reliable thus far, one area Ekpiteta wants to improve upon is in the opposite box. Having seen fellow centre-backs Jack Sanders, Luke Offord and Laurence Maguire finding the back of the net, the Londoner says he wants to start adding to the goals column too.

On Saturday against Crewe, Ekpiteta saw a strike deflected over the bar at 0-0 before setting up Will Collar to score the opener, but that elusive goal is still on his agenda.

“I need to start chipping in,” he admitted. “The manager has spoken to me about getting more goals. I should be involved a lot more on that front, I need to work on it.

“It’s definitely part of the game as a centre-half, you can get at least four or five goals a season. And they’re big goals as well, it makes a big difference.”