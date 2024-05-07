Treble looms for former MK Dons boss Jackson Down Under
Ex-MK Dons manager Mark Jackson is on for the treble in his first season in charge of Central Coast Mariners.
The former Leeds United coach was sacked at Stadium MK a year ago, but took over the Australian side in September and has guided them to a brilliant double Down Under.
Last week, Mariners wrapped up the A-League title by finishing top of the pile, qualifying them for the knock-out elimination games to come.
Jackson doubled their silverware count for the season last night by overseeing his side’s 1-0 victory over Al Ahed in the AFC Cup - the Asian equivalent of the Europa League. Alou Kuol scored with seven minutes to go proved to be the difference between the sides, sliding the ball between the Lebanese keeper’s legs from a tight angle.
With two trophies under their belt already, Mariners will take on Sydney FC over two legs, kicking off on Friday, for a spot in the A-League Grand Final and a chance of winning the treble.
“We said to the players a while back that opportunities to win trophies don’t often come round in professional football,” Jackson said. “To be in a position where we can win the treble might never come round again. We’re going to do everything we can to take that opportunity, we will leave it all out there.”