Trio of Dons and one ex feature in EFL Team of the Week

Alex Gilbey

MK Dons duo Alex Gilbey and Michael Kelly have been named in the EFL Team of the Week following the brilliant 2-1 win over Mansfield Town on Tuesday night.

Skipper Gilbey fired in a cracking equaliser at the One Call Stadium, after keeper Kelly had denied Lucas Akins from the spot, and then his follow-up just a few minutes earlier, before Stephen Quinn gave the Stags the lead.

Such was the performance against the League Two leaders, it earned Mike Williamson the spot in the Team of the Week as manager.