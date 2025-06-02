Trio of EFL clubs circle around former MK Dons striker

The striker scored six goals in the final three months of the season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former MK Dons striker Matt Dennis is drawing interest from League Two sides after a strong finish to last season.

The 23-year-old was released from his deal at Stadium MK on transfer deadline day in February, having made just two appearances for Dons, and ten on loan for Rochdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signing for Carlisle though a few weeks later, the front man netted six goals - including one against his former club in the 2-2 draw in Cumbria in March - as they fought in vain to avoid relegation from League Two.

Offered a new deal to remain at Brunton Park to help them out of the National League, Dennis’ future is yet unclear, but a handful of League Two sides have made attempts to lure the striker elsewhere, according to Football League World.

Notts County are reported to have made an offer to the ex-Norwich City man, as well as Walsall, who took Ellis Harrison on loan from MK1 for the second-half of the campaign. Port Vale, who secured promotion into League One, have also pitched themselves to Dennis, according to the claim.