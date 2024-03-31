Trio of MK Dons included in League Two's Team of the Week

Cameron Norman and Max Dean

Max Dean and Cameron Norman were named in the League Two Team of the Week after Dons' thumping 5-0 win over Walsall.

Striker Dean marked his first game at Stadium MK since January with a sensational cameo appearance off the bench, scoring twice and setting two more goals up for Alex Gilbey and Joe Tomlinson in a devastating 25 minutes.

Cameron Norman also marked his return to the side on Good Friday by helping Dons to just their second clean sheet of the year as he took over at centre back from MJ Williams, and provided the assist for Dean's second goal with 10 minutes to go at Stadium MK.

Mike Williamson was also named the Manager of the Week for orchestrating Dons' victory.