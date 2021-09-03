Trio of strikers out of Dons’ trip to Cheltenham Town

Mo Eisa will miss tomorrow’s game with Cheltenham Town with a groin injury, while Troy Parrott is on international duty. It leaves Liam Manning with something of a selection issue heading to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium

Charlie Brown and Jay Bird could be in line to start on Saturday against Cheltenham Town as Dons travel to Gloucestershire without Mo Eisa and Troy Parrott.

While Parrott is away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland national side, Eisa is set for a spell on the sidelines with a groin injury he picked up against Accrington Stanley last weekend.

He joins Max Watters in the treatment room - the Cardiff City loanee is still yet to kick a ball for Dons in an official capacity after picking up an ankle injury in pre-season.

On his growing injury list, Manning said: “It's too big for my liking but every coach says that when they've got one player out. Max stepped up a bit today and joined in with a tiny part of training so he's progressing.

“We got Mo's results, but I need to spend some time with Adam Ross to find out what his plan is. These days, we're a bit non-committal in terms of time frames because we don’t know how he'll progress or how he'll respond to treatments. He has a groin injury.”

Both Eisa and Parrott have started every League One game for Dons this season, but their absence means Manning is set to turn to youngsters Bird and Brown to lead the line at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

The pair played in the 2-1 win over Burton Albion in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night, with Bird netting the opener, while Brown played a part in the second goal for Harry Darling.