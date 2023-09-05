Trio strike to wrap up Dons Women’s first league win of the season

Watch more videos on Shots!

Three goals from three different scorers ensured MK Dons Women their first league win of the season as they beat Chatham Women 3-0 on Sunday.

Lily Dolling, Laura Mitchell and Rhianne Rush all found the back of the net in the triumph at Stadium MK, continuing the team’s good start to the season, which saw them draw their opening FAWNL Southern Premier Division game with Oxford, before following it up with a 7-0 Cup win over Selsey.

Dolling, who made a scoring debut for the club in the cup win last Sunday, continued her great start to life at Dons with the opening goal at Stadium MK, heading past the Chatham keeper after 26 minutes.

Dons doubled their lead 12 minutes later when Mitchell found herself in the right place at the right time, capitalising on a flick to Catherine Beaver’s corner to convert from close range to send the hosts in 2-0 up at the break.

Rush would add her second goal of the season just past the hour mark with an ambitious effort from long range, lofting the ball over the hapless Chatham keeper to extend the lead further.

Following the game, Dons announced the signing of former Solihull Moors skipper Zoe Creaney.