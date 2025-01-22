Tripp bags first senior goal on debut hours after Gateshead loan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The youngster made an immediate impact for Gateshead

Teenager Callum Tripp needed just 23 minutes of his Gateshead debut on Tuesday night to find the back of the net.

The Heed were playing Newcastle United U21s in the National League Cup, and Tripp immediately was handed a start just hours after signing on loan for Carl Magnay’s side.

Magnay was a coach briefly under Mike Williamson last year, joining the club in summer before departing for Carlisle, and then taking up the top job at Gateshead in October.

In a back-and-forth first-half, Tripp’s goal came with the score already at 2-1 to Newcastle, but capitalised on a spill from the Magpies keeper to roll home his first senior goal. The result ended 4-2 to Newcastle, knocking Gateshead out of the competition.

Speaking about his loan move, Tripp said: “It’s my first proper move, under a manager I’ve already played for. I’m excited so I can’t wait to get started.

“When I heard Mags was interested in me, it was a no-brainer to come back and play for him again. I can play wherever he wants me to play. They play similar to MK Dons, so I just have to take how I play there and adapt it to this team, and give it everything I can.

“I just want to get a run of games, to play football. If it’s on the bench and coming on or starting, I want to give everything I can to this team to get us what we want, and that’s promotion to League Two.”