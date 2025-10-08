Tripp gets an early taste of what it is like to be an experienced MK Dons pro

The youngster got a taste of being the experienced head in the MK Dons side on Tuesday

At 19-years-old and with just 16 appearances to his name, Callum Tripp was one of MK Dons’ more experienced voices on Tuesday night against Reading.

In a much-changed side for the Vertu Trophy, Tripp qualified as one of the first-team regulars to satisfy competition rules, something which tickled the teenager considered still at the dawn of his playing career.

Making his tenth start for the club, Tripp became the defence’s leading man when Nathan Thompson, skipper for the evening, went off after an hour as he returns from injury. Partnering fellow teenagers Marcel Guzynski, Keon Lewis-Burgess and Jack Burke, Tripp became the de facto senior head in the back four.

“I’m only 19 but it’s a role I’ve had to step up and do,” he said afterwards. “I wouldn't classify myself as a leader, especially at my age, I’m still learning and every day is a new experience for me as well. I’m learning as much as I can, but I’m also passing it down to the younger boys as well.

“I kept looking at who was coming on and seeing debut after debut. I remember being there, it is an unbelievable feeling and they should be proud.”

A part of the development squad, Tripp says having regular games, as opposed to brief and fleeting moments around first-team games, is a step forwards for the club and something which will pay dividends in the long term for players on the fringes.

He said: “It’s good, there are a lot of games but that’s a good thing. We’ve never really had that before. Previously, we’ve gone from the academy into the first-team, and had to find loan clubs to get games. Match fitness is completely different to just running after games.

“This squad is completely different and a great addition to the club. If I can play 90 minutes in any game, I’m happy to do so.”