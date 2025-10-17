Tripp joins National League North side Bedford Town on short-term loan

The youngster has made two appearances for MK Dons this season

Teenager Callum Tripp has been tasked with getting more first-team football after joining Bedford Town on a month-long loan.

The 19-year-old has made just two appearances for Paul Warne’s side this season, both coming in the Vertu Trophy.

Tripp joins the Eagles on a month-long loan, but will still be available for his parent club when they take on Swindon Town in their final Trophy game on Tuesday November 11.

Lee Bircham’s Bedford sit 19th in National League North, and take on third place Radcliffe Borough on Saturday, with Tripp eligible for the game.

His previous loan experience came in the form of St Albans City and most recently Gateshead, where he played five National League games for the Heed last season.

“Callum is a player we all think extremely highly of, and this loan will give him the chance to get some valuable minutes over the next month,” said MK Dons sporting director Liam Sweeting. “It is important for Trippy that he can play regularly in his favoured position and showcase his attributes at a very competitive level

“We’re always looking for opportunities to develop our young players, so I’d like to thank Bedford Town for giving Trippy a chance to show what he can do in a first-team environment.

“Myself, Paul Warne, and the coaching staff are looking forward to hearing about his progress over the next few weeks, and I know Callum is relishing the opportunity.”