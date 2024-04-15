Tripp named League Two Apprentice of the Year at EFL Awards

Callum Tripp

Teenager Callum Tripp hopes he can make a bigger impression on Mike Williamson’s first-team next season after he was named Apprentice of the Year for League Two at last night’s EFL Awards.

The 17-year-old has been a part of the MK Dons fold for several seasons, after being named on the bench in the FA Cup in 2021 under Liam Manning. This season, Tripp has gone on to make his League and FA Cup debuts for the club.

Callum Tripp picking up his EFL Award. Pic: Ian Tuttle/Shutterstock

After winning the award, Callum Tripp said: “It’s been a great season for me, making my League debut and FA Cup debut, I want to thank my parents for everything they’ve done for me behind the scenes.”

“I’m already looking ahead to next season, I’m hoping to improve on this one and continue to work hard every day.”

Mike Williamson missed out on the League Two Manager of the Year award, pipped to it by Mansfield’s Nigel Clough, while Max Dean, who was in the running for the league’s Player of the Year gong, was beaten by Notts County’s Jodi Jones.