Tripp won't let his recent successes go to his head

The MK Dons defender wants to keep his feet on the ground after impressing this season

Teenager Callum Tripp does not want to get carried away with his recent run in the MK Dons starting XI.

Injury to Sam Sherring handed the 18-year-old his first league start last week in the 1-0 defeat to Salford City, and his second five days later in the 1-0 victory over Walsall, impressing enough to claim the sponsor’s man of the match award at Stadium MK.

Much has been said and written about Tripp’s impressive pre-season campaign, and his more frequent involvement in the first-team. But the defender is eager to keep his feet firmly on the ground despite his recent successes.

“As a footballer, you want to be in the team, playing,” he said. “And when you get into the team, you want to give it 110 per cent every week, because hard work is the minimum.

“Injuries happen, that's the way football is, but I always want to give my all to get on the pitch, even if that's off the bench, or not playing, I want to contribute anyway I can to get the points every weekend.

“I've got to adapt and play my football. I'll come off the bench if they ask me to, I'll play any position they want me to. Just starting is such a great feeling, and to get the points for the fans is too.”

Despite being around the first-team fold for several years as a youngster, Tripp only turned 18 a few weeks ago and is still enjoying a few ‘firsts’ in his career. His age, though, he says does not matter when he crosses the line, but is grateful for the experienced heads around him helping him through games.

He said: “I don't want my age to affect me. Being around these phenomenal players helps me out every day in training, and on the pitch telling me what to do.

“Gilbs talks all the time, Loz and Offy in the back line help me out whenever I need it. Skip in the changing room as well is always giving me advice, they all contribute towards my performances and I'm so grateful for them.”