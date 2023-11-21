Trophy finale is a chance to look over more of MK Dons' squad

MK Dons assistant head coach Ian Watson

MK Dons' Bristol Street Motors Trophy group stage finale will be an opportunity for Mike Williamson to look over more of his squad when they take on Northampton Town tonight.

Having not played in ten days and the 0-0 draw with Newport County, time on the training ground has been vital for the head coach and his staff, but tonight's game offers another chance for some of the fringe players, and some academy products, to make an impression.

Last week, Dons' academy manager Ben Smith told the Citizen the game was an opportunity for some of the youth team to get a run-out in the first-team, and assistant head coach Ian Watson confirmed that some hotly tipped youngsters would be given a run-out at Stadium MK, alongside some more established names.

"Any opportunity to play is something the players should relish," Watson said. "It's a good opportunity for us to have a look at some other players, and to have a look at a few of the youth players we've heard good things about.

"It's important they have an opportunity and that they can see there's a chance.

"I'm excited for the game, I think it will be a good game and gives us another chance to implement our concepts and ideas, which you'll see.

"We want a performance full of energy from people who think they should be in the shirt every week."

He added: "It's a really big week for us to get some more training sessions in, and have the game on Tuesday, which leads into a massive game on Saturday (away at Salford City).