Trophy offers Dons a chance to reflect, refine and rotate against Wycombe

Chris Hogg, Liam Manning and David Wright

Expect squad rotation for tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy encounter between MK Dons and Wycombe Wanderers at Stadium MK (k/o 7pm).

Dons have two weeks between League One matches, after their game this coming Saturday against AFC Wimbledon was postponed due to international call-ups, but after a busy start to the campaign, Liam Manning is set to give game time to some of his fringe players just as he did for the win over Burton in the first round of the competition.

Assistant coach Chris Hogg said the likes of David Kasumu and Mo Eisa, who are returning from injury, are likely to feature while some of the regular starters will be given a break before the next game with Shrewsbury Town on October 16.

He said: “It's a good opportunity to reflect and refine, to see the good things we've done, look at things we can tweak. We'll give the players a little break, time to refresh and recharge and then get back to it.

“Liam has been big on it since coming in - every day is an opportunity to make your stamp on things. It's another opportunity for the lads who haven't been on the pitch, but have still been making ripples behind the scenes.

“It will be nice to see some of them on the pitch and hopefully we can put on a decent performance and get some rhythm in this competition.”

Dons tasted defeat for the third time of the season on Saturday when they were beaten by Doncaster Rovers, and only the second time since Manning took over as head coach. After a nine-match undefeated streak, Hogg wants Dons to get back to winning ways against Wycombe.

“For us, it's about building a mentality of winning games, doing everything we can to compete, starting games well and stamping our identity on the game,” he said. “We're all about being competitive and winning every game we can.