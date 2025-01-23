Tucker departs for Colchester United on loan for rest of season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The defender has joined Danny Cowley’s U’s for the remainder of the season

Jack Tucker’s time at MK Dons appears to be at an end after the defender joined Colchester United on loan for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old has not featured for the side for more than two months, and not in the league for more than three, making just 12 appearances all season.

Having joined from Gillingham in the summer of 2022, Tucker has made 81 appearances in two-and-a-half years but has struggled to hold down a regular spot under the five head coaches who have taken charge during that time.

Out of contract in the summer, Tucker’s future now looks to be away from Stadium MK when it expires, his move to Colchester though offering him an opportunity to play regular football, according to head coach Scott Lindsey.

“It's a good loan, it'll be good for him,” said the head coach. “He's going to a good club with a good manager and good staff, and some good players too. It's a really good move for him.

“Jack's been here a while now and probably needs that change of scenery. He's a good lad, he's trained well and always been a good professional around the place.

“I like him a lot and he's a good guy but game time was limited for whatever, we don't need to go into the details about that.”