Tucker hopes Dons have answered a few questions aimed at them with win

After a win and a clean-sheet against Cambridge United on Saturday, defender Jack Tucker hopes MK Dons have answered a few of the questioned levelled at them in recent weeks.

Discontent from the supporters mounted during the week in the run-up to the game on Saturday after some poor performances against Port Vale and Lincoln City, but Mo Eisa’s 36th minute goal ensured their first win in six to close the gap to League One safety to two points with ten games remaining.

Tucker, who has come under fire from some sections of the fanbase, admitted while there is still a long way to go and a lot of questions still to be answered, Saturday’s showing hopefully answered back at some of the critics.

“Questions have rightly been asked of us at some stages this season,” he said. “When times have got tough, have we got it in us to dig in and get through the scrappy games, and today we answered some of those questions.

“There is a long way to go, we've got to do it for another ten games but this is a good starting block. We don't want to be where we are in the league, but we can't change what's happened now.

“We're disappointed to have ended up in this situation, but we can't worry about what could have been, we've got to do what's required to stay up.”

On the win over Cambridge, he continued: “It's what we needed. We knew the result would be the most important thing today. It was never going to be the prettiest, two teams dying for points at this stage of the season.

