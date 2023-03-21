Tucker included in League One’s Team of the Week

Jack Tucker’s performance against Accrington Stanley helped MK Dons to a second consecutive clean sheet and 1-0 win, and also earned him an inclusion in the League One Team of the Week.

The 23-year-old has come under fire for his performances over the last couple of months, particularly following the heavy defeats to Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday last month, which saw Dons drop back into the relegation zone.

However, after a strong outing against Cambridge United and then again against Accrington Stanley on Saturday - a win which lifted Dons out of the drop zone - Tucker has been named in the side based on the statistics collated by Opta.