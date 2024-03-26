Tucker on the brink of a return for MK Dons after nearly five months out

Jack Tucker

Defender Jack Tucker will play in an in-house game for MK Dons today (Tuesday) as he continues to move closer to a comeback.

The 24-year-old centre back has been out of action since he limped out of the FA Cup first round defeat to Reading at the beginning of November. His ankle injury required surgery, and he has suffered a couple of setbacks in his recovery, but looks set to make his return to first-team action before the season is done.

Mike Williamson has only seen the defender in action in two full matches prior to his injury in Berkshire, but is eager to see the former Gillingham man return, feeling Tucker's abilities will give a huge boost to the defence.

"Jack will play in an in-house game today," said Williamson this morning. "He's been out for a long period, so we have to be careful but he will be a huge boost.

"He was a stand-out in the first couple of games he played for me. His passing range, his aerial ability and also how much ground he covers and defending 1v1. He really gives us an assuredness at the back. "Every time I've spoken to him, despite the setbacks he's had which have hurt him, he's just a consummate professional. He puts a brave face on. His habits are extremely good, his energy is good, and he always tells you what you want to hear.

"He is a big character, even when he has been weeks away from making a return, he has taken it all in his stride.

"It's his first real injury too, so it is new territory, a new challenge. But from what I've seen, he's passed with flying colours. "When he went down, it looked quite innocuous, and he tried to play on. But he is someone who, when he's hurt, you know it. He had to have a small operation.