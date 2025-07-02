Tucker secures Colchester United move after Dons deal expires

The defender spent three years at MK Dons after joining from Gillingham

Jack Tucker’s loan spell at Colchester United last season has been made permanent after the defender signed a two-year deal in Essex.

The 25-year-old spent three years at MK Dons, making 81 appearances for the club but struggled to consistently hold down a first-team role.

Sent on loan by former boss Scott Lindsey in January, he made 10 appearances for the U’s in the second-half of the season, but did enough to impress boss Danny Crowley, securing a move after his time at Stadium MK came to an end earlier this summer.

“I really enjoyed my time here before, from January onwards, and I’m happy to have cemented my future here for the next couple of years,” said Tucker upon signing in Colchester. “It’s a great group, the staff, the players, and it feels like we’ve already got that togetherness in place.

“From when I came in, the form table was reading really well. If we can keep that core of players fit and ready, we’ll definitely be in a strong place to compete.

“There are a lot of lads still here from last season which is great to see. When you have a successful team, it’s always good to keep that core together. I’m just really keen to get going now.”