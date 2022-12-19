Tucker shoulders blame for his early struggles in an MK Dons shirt

Jack Tucker admitted he felt he was letting the side down with his early MK Dons performances.

The 23-year-old was brought in from Gillingham to cover off Swansea City-bound Harry Darling in the summer, but by his own admission, struggled to live up to expectations.

Advertisement

And that came down to having to learn a new style of play, a new approach to having the ball and what he should be doing it - something Tucker admitted he had to relearn in a Dons shirt.

It meant for a stretch, Tucker was not playing in league games, limited to cup outings while Zak Jules, Dean Lewington and Warren O’Hora took over the back three. But after injury to Lewington forced him out, Tucker has returned to the side feeling more comfortable in his role.

“I feel more assured and comfortable in what I’m being asked to do now,” Tucker said. “Playing in the last few games, I feel like I’m coming into my own a little bit more.

Advertisement

“At the start, I made no secret of the fact I wasn't overly happy with how I was playing. It took me longer to come to terms with how I was being asked to play.

“Coming from Gillingham, it's a very different way of playing. I'll hold my hands up to admit my performances weren't where I wanted them to be. “

Advertisement

“As a footballer, you're expected to adapt to these changes. You don't stay at the same club your whole career, you play under different managers with different styles. That's all down to me, I decided to come here because I like the way we play.

Advertisement