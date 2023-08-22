Tucker too expensive for Barnsley, claim reports

League One side Barnsley are rumoured to have been priced out of a move for MK Dons defender Jack Tucker.

Neil Collins’ side are in the market for centre backs following the departure of Mads Andersen to Luton Town earlier this summer.

Having added Mael de Gevigney and Kacper Lopata in the window so far, the Tykes are still keen on more defensive numbers and Tucker was high on their list of potential recruits.

But just a year after signing the 23-year-old from Gillingham, Dons are keen on keeping Tucker, who has played every game so far under Graham Alexander, and according to reports, have stuck a significant price tag on the defender.

Dons are still working to bring in recruits themselves, with head coach Alexander eager to add at least three new faces to his squad before the window closes on Friday September 1.