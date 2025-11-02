'Tweaky groin' keeps Gilbey out for MK Dons as MacGillivray eases back

The club captain is not expected to be out for a long spell after missing the FA Cup win

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The absence of skipper Alex Gilbey from Saturday’s FA Cup win over Colchester United was down to a groin injury, but boss Paul Warne does not think it is a major one.

MK Dons’ top-scorer was sat on the sidelines during the 3-2 win over his old club at the JobServe Community Stadium but did not feature in the squad in Essex with news of his injury-based admission sending worry through the travelling fanbase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, head coach Warne said he does not expect much of a lay-off for the 30-year-old and the FA Cup game offered a good opportunity to give the skipper a rest from his on-field duties, even if he doubled up on those off the field.

“He’s just got a tweaky groin so it was an opportunity to take him out,” he said. “He’s not trained all week but he has travelled to the game, he’s been watching training every day as well.

“I asked him to speak to the lads before we came out because the captain has a voice and they respect him. He was a big part of cheering them on and celebrating afterwards. He’s a massive part of this club. He has been great for us this season.”

The only other change to the side came in goal, with keeper Craig MacGillivray’s head injury still a cause for concern. The Scot is undergoing regular checks with medical staff, and Warne confirmed the shot-stopper returned to the club on Friday to begin the protocols which can see him return to the fray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warne added: “He started his protocol on Friday, he looked alright and it was good to see him. It was serious at the time, head injuries aren’t to be taken lightly. Hopefully his progression keeps going.

“He has to go through different heart rate zones, make sure he doesn’t have headaches and I hope he can keep progressing and we’ll see how he gets on next week.”