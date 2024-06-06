Twice-promoted defender linked with MK Dons switch

Laurence Maguire

The defender was a part of Crawley Town’s promotion winning team last season

Former Chesterfield defender Laurence Maguire has been linked with a move to MK Dons.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Crawley Town, and featured in both semi-final legs against Mike Williamson’s side, and led them to promotion to League One in the final, beating Crewe Alexandra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having spent his entire professional career with the Spireites, his loan move to the Broadfield Stadium saw him make 39 appearances for Scott Lindsey’s side, but while his parent club also celebrated promotion back into the Football League, Maguire’s contract came up and his release was confirmed.