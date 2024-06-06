Twice-promoted defender linked with MK Dons switch

By Toby Lock
Published 6th Jun 2024, 11:08 BST
Laurence MaguireLaurence Maguire
Laurence Maguire
The defender was a part of Crawley Town’s promotion winning team last season

Former Chesterfield defender Laurence Maguire has been linked with a move to MK Dons.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Crawley Town, and featured in both semi-final legs against Mike Williamson’s side, and led them to promotion to League One in the final, beating Crewe Alexandra.

Having spent his entire professional career with the Spireites, his loan move to the Broadfield Stadium saw him make 39 appearances for Scott Lindsey’s side, but while his parent club also celebrated promotion back into the Football League, Maguire’s contract came up and his release was confirmed.

Reports have emerged online that Maguire is on Dons’ radar as they look to rebuild for next season. Williamson has already made moves to sign Stockport midfielder Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and Crewe captain Luke Offord.

