Twine and Manning reunite at Bristol City

Scott Twine has reunited with Liam Manning

Liam Manning has swooped to reunite with his MK Dons top-scorer by landing Scott Twine for Bristol City on loan from Burnley.

The duo came agonisingly close to securing promotion to the Championship at Stadium MK in 2021/22, with Twine scoring 20 goals under Manning's watch. He was sold to Burnley the following summer though as they sought a way back into the Premier League. Twine's season though was stunted through injury.

The 24-year-old had spent the first-half of the season on loan at Hull, where he scored four goals in his final 11 appearances for the Tigers.

Manning left Oxford United for Bristol City in early November and has led them to four wins, four draws and five defeats since taking over at Ashton Gate, with the Robins sat 14th in the Championship.

With Twine recalled by Burnley earlier this week, he reunites with his former boss, eager to rekindle the scoring form they forged in Milton Keynes.

On joining City, Twine said: "As a team I’d like to finish as high as possible in the table and personally I want to score and create as many goals as I can."