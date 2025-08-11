Twine bags brilliant brace ahead of reunion with his former club

The ex-Dons hero hit the ground running on Saturday

Former MK Dons top-scorer Scott Twine opened his Championship account in style ahead of a potential reunion with his old club.

The 26-year-old left MK1 in 2022 for Burnley, before signing for Bristol City 12 months ago, reuniting with Liam Manning at Ashton Gate.

Missing out on promotion to the Premier League as they were beaten in the play-offs by Sheffield United, the sides crossed paths in the Championship opener on Saturday but this time it would be Twine who would have the first and last laughs.

The free-kick expert bent in a stunning opener after just five minutes as the Robins took control at Bramall Lane, and bagged a second six minutes into the second-half to make it 4-1 to the visitors as they claimed a brilliant opening day win.

Twine was given a standing ovation for his performance when he came off with 20 minutes to go.

Gerhard Struber may rest Twine for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup clash against his former club, who make their way to Ashton Gate for the first time since 2016.