Max Watters and Scott Twine both bagged braces in the 4-1 win over Cambridge United on Saturday, with Twine providing assists to both of Watters’ strikes

Max Watters demanded two assists from Scott Twine this afternoon and he got them as Dons ran out comfortable 4-1 winners over Cambridge United on Saturday.

Watters, on loan from Cardiff City this season, teed up Twine to open the scoring after just 12 minutes, before Twine then turned provider for Watters to double the lead on 24 minutes. Twine’s free-kick made it 3-0 with nine minutes of the first half remaining, and with the clock ticking down in the second half, he put another on a plate for Watters as he netted his fifth goal in four matches.

“I told him I was going to give him an assist today and he said he wanted two, so we had a little joke about that afterwards!” said Twine.

On the pair’s working relationship, Twine said: “We want to be a team that plays multiple ways and scores different goals. I know Max is rapid so I’ve got to sprint as fast as I can to get up with him in the box. If he keeps making those runs, I’ll get more goals inside the box.

“And he makes my life so easy when he makes runs in behind like he does, and his finishing is unbelievable too.”

Netting goals seven and eight for the season, Twine remains Dons’ top scorer this season but his second - a free-kick from 20-yards out - was the pick of the bunch against Cambridge.

He said: “That is my perfect range – I was so confident over it and I practice those a lot. I was happy to score another one!