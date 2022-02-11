Twine enjoying himself at MK Dons too much to pay attention to speculation

Scott Twine said he wasn’t paying any attention to the rumour mill with regards to his Dons future in January

Many MK Dons fans would have considered keeping hold of Scott Twine a successful transfer window, but the 22-year-old was not paying any attention to speculation during January.

The club’s leading scorer has been a revelation since joining from Swindon Town this season, providing goals and assists as Dons have climbed to third spot in League One.

With a bright spotlight shone on Stadium MK last month, many of Dons’ players were linked with moves away from the club. Twine was not immune from that, with speculation claiming Championship clubs were hovering ready to pounce, but none came to fruition.

Since Matt O’Riley’s successful move from MK Dons to Celtic in the window, rumour of a move for Twine from the other side of Glasgow has some to the surface, with Rangers reportedly interested in Twine’s services, as are Norwich City.

Despite the chatter from outside though through January, Twine insists his eye never left his duties at Dons.

“It wasn't something I thought about,” he said. “I just concentrated on my football. All I want to do is enjoy myself and I'm doing that at the minute - that's when I play my best. I'm loving it here, the way we play, it suits me perfectly. I'm loving it.

“We keep getting better and people are seeing us improve in different ways, and that we can win in different ways. There are ways we can improve so it's an exciting time.”

With the team sitting in third place in League One, level on points with Wigan Athletic after their 1-1 draw with Fleetwood on Tuesday night, Twine said while there is a long way to go, he had no doubts when he signed last summer that Dons would be fighting at the right end of the table this season. There’s a long way to go, but I’m enjoying it a lot and that’s massive.

He said: “It has gone exactly as I'd expected to be fair. I knew we'd have a good season, but it's not finished yet. There are so many points to play for, but we’re just taking it a game at a time and enjoying it.

“I didn't sign thinking we'd finish midtable, I signed to go for promotion and that's the aim.