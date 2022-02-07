Twine is loving away days with MK Dons

Scott Twine admitted he loves playing away at the moment, with four goals in Dons’ last five road trips

With their last away defeat in League One coming back in November, it’s little wonder Scott Twine is enjoying playing on the road recently.

Since the stoppage time defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on November 23, Dons have won five of six in opposition territory, beating Morecambe, Lincoln, Portsmouth, Burton and Wycombe Wanderers, while drawing with Accrington a month ago.

Dons face the 197-mile journey to Fleetwood Town for their game tomorrow night to take on Stephen Crainey’s side who sit 18th in League One.

After some dismal home form in the first half of the season, the Cod Army have started to look a bit more stable at Highbury Stadium with one defeat in the last six but Twine, who has scored winners in three of Dons’ last four away days, feels Dons should be confident heading up for the game.

“I really enjoy playing away,” he said. “Form away is going pretty well and hopefully that continues tomorrow.

“No game is easier or harder than another in this league - anyone can beat anyone. You've seen that with Doncaster's form recently. We have to go into the game the same way we go into every game, hoping we can come out better on the day.