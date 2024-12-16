Twine nets trademark free-kick with his first touch in Bristol City draw

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 16th Dec 2024, 09:57 BST
Scott Twineplaceholder image
Scott Twine | Getty Images
It did not take long for the former MK Dons top-scorer to pick his spot

Scott Twine scored a trademark free-kick having just stepped off the bench for Bristol City on Saturday during their 1-1 draw with QPR.

With the game deadlocked at Ashton Gate, the ex-MK Dons man came off the bench to replace Yu Hirakawa on the hour mark, before a set-piece was setup on the edge of the R’s box.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And in classic Twine fashion, seen on several occasions during his sensational season at Stadium MK in 2021/22, the 25-year-old lined up and sent the ball over the wall, rooting keeper Paul Nardi to the spot with his first touch of the game.

Since his move to Bristol in the summer from Burnley, Twine has three goals in 12 appearances for Liam Manning’s side.

The Robins would be left to lament a goalkeeping error at the other end though when Max O’Leary came racing out of his goal, only for QPR frontman Paul Smyth to net from nearly 45 yards to secure an unlikely 1-1 draw.

Related topics:Bristol CityFashionAshton GateStadium MKBurnley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice