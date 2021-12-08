Twine shines again after a difficult month to get awards nomination

Scott Twine has been nominated for League One’s Player of the Month for November

For a second time this season, Scott Twine has been included in the shortlist to be named Player of the Month.

The 22-year-old continues to go from strength to strength since arriving at Stadium MK in the summer.

Subject to a lot of interest from not just teams in League One but higher too, Twine’s decision to switch Swindon for Milton Keynes has certainly worked out well for Dons.

Amassing 22 appearances this season, Twine leads the way in the scoring charts with nine goals, six assists, a 79 per cent pass accuracy and creating 41 chances for his team-mates.

His latest award nomination, coming after also being given the nod in September too, came after yet another terrific month of November. Scoring a brace and setting up both of Max Watters’ goals in the 4-1 win over Cambridge United, Twine also scored a screamer against Sheffield Wednesday, and then set up two more goals in the 4-0 thumping of Morecambe.

Coming after an October which saw him targeting and silenced by opponents, Dons’ head coach Liam Manning said Twine’s latest nomination is a sign of a player loving his football of late.

“He’s had a terrific period,” said Manning. “He had a tough time but credit to him, he worked through it and that’s a sign of the type of person he is.

“He has come out the other side of that and you can see he’s enjoying his football again. That’s so important for a player like Twiney. When he’s enjoying himself and playing with a level of freedom, you get what you’ve got in the last month.

“He’s got great variation to his game - he runs in behind, will receive in-between lines, he’ll go wide or play centrally.

“He’s done really well, but the challenge is to keep the numbers up. He’s got a terrific attitude and there is no coincidence it transfers into performances on a matchday. It’s thoroughly well-deserved.

“We talk about variety of goal-scorers, but having a variety of people providing assists is important too. The quality on his through balls is so good. I’ll keep pushing him, but it’s in his character to respond to that.