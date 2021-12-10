Twine shocked by award as he wins Player of the Month

Scott Twine with his Player of the Month trophy after winning the prize for November

Scott Twine admitted he didn’t think his performances were anything stand-out prior to his League One Player of the Month prize.

The Dons attacker scored three times and set up four more goals in a stunning November which saw him claim the trophy.

Twine held off competition from Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic), Ben Purrington (Charlton Athletic) and Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town) to win the award at the second time of asking this season, having also been nominated in September.

“I’m buzzing and proud to win Player of the Month,” said Twine. “I was nominated earlier on the year and didn’t win so I’m pleased to receive the award this time around.

“It’s not something I thought about and, to be honest, I didn’t realise the month was that good until I was nominated.

“The way that we play and the options we have on the pitch are big reasons why I have been able to get the assists so, I have to thank the manager, the coaches and my teammates for helping me with that.

“I just want to continue getting as many goals and assists as possible to help the team pick up points and maintain our strong start to the season.”

Dons’ head coach Liam Manning added: “Scott had a terrific month and he thoroughly deserves the award.

“He has got a terrific attitude and there is no coincidence it transfers into performances on a matchday. When he's enjoying himself and playing with a level of freedom, you get what we saw in November.

“He's got great variation to his game – he can run in behind, receive in between lines and he can also go wide or play centrally. The quality of his through balls is so good too.