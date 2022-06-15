Twine subject to big-money bid from the Championship claim reports

Scott Twine has been linked with a big-money move to Hull City after reports suggested a bid has been tabled for the MK Dons star

A significant bid for MK Dons’ star Scott Twine has been tabled by Championship side Hull City, according to reports.

The 22-year-old built up quite a list of accolades in his first season at Stadium MK after signing on a free transfer from Swindon Town last summer.

Twine was an integral part of Dons’ push for promotion last season, making 50 appearances for Liam Manning’s side as they claimed third in League One.

He topped the scoring charts with 20 goals, including a club record-equalling four in a single game, won a Player of the Month prize, was named Dons’ Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season, and was named League One Player of the Season too.

With speculation rife regarding his future after Dons’ failure to secure promotion to the second tier, reports emerged on Wednesday that Hull City have tabled a significant bid - reported to be in the region of £3 million - for Twine.

Should the club accept, it would be the second-highest fee the club has commanded in their history after Dele Alli’s £5 million fee paid for by Tottenham Hotspur in 2015.