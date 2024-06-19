Twine training in Bristol in lieu of Manning reunion as Dons wait on pay-day

Liam Manning | Getty Images

MK Dons will be watching on in anticipation

Scott Twine and Liam Manning could reunite once again at Bristol City, with MK Dons waiting on the sidelines for a potential payday.

Twine’s career to date peaked with his stunning 20-goal season in 2021/22 at Stadium MK, under the watch of Manning.

His departure to Burnley has seen his career stutter, with an injury-strewn first campaign followed by loan spells at Hull and then Bristol City, reuniting with Manning once more, last season. Twine scored two goals in 10 appearances at Ashton Gate in the second-half of the campaign.

Liam Manning was eager to make the move for Twine permanent when asked about it at the end of last season | Getty Images

The pair are reported to be keen to make the reunion permanent this summer, with talks believed to be advanced, though Burnley were eager to recoup the majority of the reported £4 million they forked out for the 24-year-old two years ago. But following their relegation from the Premier League, that price is likely to drop.

Twine, who grew up in Royal Wootton Bassett just outside Bristol, is understood to be using the Robins’ High-Performance Centre for his off-season training, but Birmingham City are also rumoured to be keeping an eye on the forward.