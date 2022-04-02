Twine unhappy with his goal return this season despite topping charts

Scott Twine provided and assist and a goal for MK Dons on Saturday during their 2-0 win over Shrewsbury Town. However, Dons’ top-scorer said he should have provided even more this season.

Even though he has 15 goals and 11 assists to his name this season, Scott Twine admitted he isn’t happy with his return for MK Dons.

The 22-year-old added one of each to his tally on Saturday in the 2-0 win over Shrewsbury, teeing up Mo Eisa in the first half for Dons to take the lead before finding the net nine minutes into the second-half to make sure of the points for Liam Manning’s side.

His return of 26 goal involvements - the highest in League One this season - takes him level with Izale McLeod, who managed 21 goals and five assists in 2006/07, but Twine said he feels he should have more and wants to keep producing the goods for Dons in the remaining six games.

Speaking after win on Saturday, Twine said: “I do want more goals and assists - I'm not happy with how many I've scored.

“It's something I want to keep working on. As long as I keep helping the team, that's the main thing.

“We possibly should have had a few more, and I could have had another assist because Harry was onside but it is what it is, we're happy.”

Though Twine continues to find the net, strike partner Eisa’s recent run of five goals in eight matches has the top-scorer looking over his shoulder, with Eisa now on 12 goals for the season.

Twine though responded in kind, finding the back of the net himself for the first time in five matches and admitted Eisa’s was a harder goal to take.

He said: “Mo took it really well, his goal, and mine was bit more simple. I was going off the defenders, I tried to get it through their legs, round them. As long as I hit it low and hard past the defenders, I knew it would have a chance.

“It was a good afternoon. We've not played in a while, it was good to be out there and good to win.

“They done us earlier this season, we knew going into it it would be hard and we had to be at it and thankfully we were. We go into every game to win, we prepared well and we were all at it today.”