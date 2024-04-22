Two ex-MK Dons players help Chelmsford City to record and play-offs

Robbie Simpson

Robbie Simpson’s Chelmsford City set a new club record this season as they head into the play-offs to reach the National League.

The Clarets, led by the former MK Dons striker, accrued 84 points in their National League South campaign to finish second, one goal ahead of Worthing in third. Former Championship side Yeovil Town claimed the league title and promotion with 95 points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simpson scored two goals in 24 appearances for Dons during their promotion winning 2018/19 season before departing for Chelmsford, where he joined initially as a player before taking to the dugout in January 2020.

Samir Carruthers made more than 100 appearances for MK Dons

His side also feature a former MK Dons midfielder in the form of Samir Carruthers. The ex-Aston Villa man made more than 100 appearances at Stadium MK between 2013 and 2017, when he was sold to Sheffield United. Spells at Cambridge United, Hemel Hempstead and Dartford followed before he joined Chelmsford this season, making 17 appearances and scoring one goal.