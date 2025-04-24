Two forwards already in Warne's cross-hairs to bring to MK Dons this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team could look a lot different by the time the season kicks off in August

There are already two players Paul Warne has identified to MK Dons’ recruitment team he wants to strengthen the front line for next season.

Scott Hogan remains Dons’ top-scoring striker this term with eight goals to his name, while the likes of Callum Hendry, Ellis Harrison and Danilo Orsi have a combined 12. Midfielder Alex Gilbey looks set to end the campaign as top-scorer with 11.

Barely in the building a week, Warne is already earmarking areas he wants to see improvements, and bringing in goals is at the forefront of his mind when he looks to rebuild the team over the summer.

“There are names there I really like, and potentially if I could get two on the front line I’m looking at I’ll be really happy,” he said. “I know how I want it to look.

“I knew before I came in, the way we want to play and we do play. We play with an energy, a pace, I love wingers, guys up top who take risks, I like aggression in my team. We’re going to have to strengthen to make it more like the team I want.

“I’ve had a quick recruitment meeting. I wanted them to show me how it was going to go, I don’t want these things to be ad hoc, I like everything to be planned.”

Having taken charge of two games thus far, Warne admitted there have been a few surprise packages from players he was not previously aware of, which could make him reassess which areas to recruit.

Warne continued: “Some players who I didn’t know before have won me over, and that is what has impressed me the most. As people, they’re all really good.

“We’ve got four points from two games without really playing great. I can’t say we were amazing but we’ve defended well. And if you can pick up those points, what can you get with people you want to help you. We’ve got a good foundation but it needs some help.

“There will be a lot more to this team come next season.”