Dan Kemp could make his long-awaited return to the MK Dons side on Saturday when they take on Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park.

The 25-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, was recalled from his loan at Swindon Town last week having scored 16 goals for the Robins this season. His last game for Dons came in November 2022, but after nearly two weeks training with the side again, is set to make only his fourth league start for the side from MK1 in two years.

Mike Williamson has made two new additions to his side already during this transfer window, and though Stephen Wearne is currently sidelined with a minor injury, Kyran Lofthouse is in line to make his Dons debut after arriving on loan from Barnsley this week.

Here’s how we predict the team will line-up against Tranmere Rovers.