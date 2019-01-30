Two penalty takers was always Dons’ plan

Having two different penalty takers was a part of his plan, the MK Dons manager Paul Tisdale claimed after their 2-1 win over Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night.

After Dean Lewington won an initial penalty on 14 minutes, Chuks Aneke converted from the spot to put Dons into the lead.

Kieran Agard puts home penalty number two

They had to wait until the 65th minute before their second penalty when Alex Gilbey was upended by Jose Baxter, with Kieran Agard stepping up to fire the home side 2-0 up.

Both strikers have netted from the spot this season, with penalty taking duties usually falling to one or the other. Tisdale said having two different penalty takers was a part of the plan, but it may differ for the trip to Exeter City on Saturday.

He said: “It’s a big thing. Clearly we had two penalty takers, in the next game we might just stick with one! Hopefully we win two penalties in the next game.

“It’s a nice problem to have – winning two penalties, having scored the first one.”