Two positive Covid tests force several MK Dons players into isolation

Two MK Dons players have tested positive for Covid-19 and several others are in isolation following last weekend’s win over Crewe Alexandra.

It means Dons’ FA Cup first round game against struggling Stevenage at Stadium MK will go ahead without a large proportion of Liam Manning’s squad, however there was no talk of getting the game postponed, the head coach confirmed.

Dons have maintained several coronavirus protocols at Stadium MK and when travelling to away games, meaning not all of the squad have been forced into isolation and quarantine and will not return until next week at the earliest.

Manning said: “We had two positive Covid tests after our away trip to Crewe so we had to follow some strict protocols around quarantine and isolation. It means we’ve had quite a few drop out of training this week.

“It was an away trip so they’ve been on the coach and in the hotel together which increases the chances. Rightly so, the club have made the decision to follow the guidelines to make sure we stop the risk of it spreading.

“My number one priority is the people, their well-being and their health. The medical guys have done a brilliant job, we’ve had no further positive tests, so credit to them and to the players who have gone back into measures that were here quite a while ago so stop the spread.

“We’ve got numerous players unavailable but it gives other players the opportunity.”

When asked about the potential for a postponement, he added: “I don’t think so, with the squad we have available.”

Despite the absentees from tomorrow’s game, Manning said the players he has had available to him this week have given him plenty of reasons to be confident going into the knock-out game against a Stevenage side struggling to score and keep goals out at the other end..

He said: “I don’t want this game to become about the cases, but instead it should be about the squad we’ve got playing tomorrow. I’m genuinely really excited by it, and it shows the depth we have in the group. We’re really strong and I’m really pleased with the group. It’s been an interesting week from that perspective.

“Players have to be ready when they get their opportunity, some people will get that chance tomorrow and I’m excited to see what they can do.